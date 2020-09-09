FIFTY-four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today across Gwent, with 33 of them in Caerphilly and 18 in Newport.

Across Wales, there have been 165 new confirmed cases, and all 22 council areas have recorded an increase in cases.

The increase in Caerphilly, where a local lockdown began yesterday evening, was the biggest in Wales, with the Newport increase third behind that of Rhondda Cynon Taf (20).

It brings the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic to 18,829, according to Public Health Wales.

There were no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales, for the fifth successive day.

Caerphilly has recorded 130 new cases in the past week, and Rhondda Cynon Taf recording 109.

Newport has recorded 34, but the latest daily increase in the city is concerning given that eight cases were confirmed yesterday, making 26 in the past two days.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Caerphilly - 33

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 20

Newport - 18

Cardiff - 13

Merthyr Tydfil - 12

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Swansea - eight

Flintshire - seven

Wrexham - seven

Bridgend - seven

Powys - seven

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Denbighshire - three

Conwy - two

Gwynedd - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Monmouthshire - one

Torfaen - one

Anglesey - one

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.