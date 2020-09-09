FIFTY-four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today across Gwent, with 33 of them in Caerphilly and 18 in Newport.
Across Wales, there have been 165 new confirmed cases, and all 22 council areas have recorded an increase in cases.
The increase in Caerphilly, where a local lockdown began yesterday evening, was the biggest in Wales, with the Newport increase third behind that of Rhondda Cynon Taf (20).
It brings the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic to 18,829, according to Public Health Wales.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales, for the fifth successive day.
Caerphilly has recorded 130 new cases in the past week, and Rhondda Cynon Taf recording 109.
Newport has recorded 34, but the latest daily increase in the city is concerning given that eight cases were confirmed yesterday, making 26 in the past two days.
READ MORE:
- Why we must get serious to stop rise of coronavirus in Gwent
- Work, pub, gym? - your questions answered as Caerphilly enters local lockdown
- Vaughan Gething explains Caerphilly's local lockdown
Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
Caerphilly - 33
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 20
Newport - 18
Cardiff - 13
Merthyr Tydfil - 12
Neath Port Talbot - eight
Swansea - eight
Flintshire - seven
Wrexham - seven
Bridgend - seven
Powys - seven
Vale of Glamorgan - four
Carmarthenshire - four
Pembrokeshire - four
Denbighshire - three
Conwy - two
Gwynedd - two
Blaenau Gwent - one
Monmouthshire - one
Torfaen - one
Anglesey - one
Ceredigion - one
Unknown location - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment