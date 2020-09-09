A STALKER was warned he could be facing a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to hounding his ex-girlfriend.
Garin Bowden, 25, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted harassing his former partner between April and June.
He pleaded guilty to stalking her at a hearing before the city’s magistrates’ court.
Bowden’s sentence was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
READ MORE
- Stalker ‘destroyed’ ex-girlfriend’s life after refusing to accept break-up
- Patient from hell waited outside dentist’s house with 'murder kit' and crossbow
- Disgraced boxing champion jailed for stalking
The defendant was told that “all sentencing options are open”.
His sentence is due to take place at Newport Magistrates’ Court on October 1.
Bowden was granted conditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.