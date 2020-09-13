IT'S all change across the airwaves this autumn as two national radio stations - LBC and talkSPORT have unveiled brand new schedules.

While both stations are run by different companies, we've put together a round-up of the changes at LBC and talkSPORT.

What is changing at LBC?

Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC

Phone-in station LBC, owned by Global, have unveiled a new schedule for the autumn, which bosses say is packed with fresh big-name presenters, agenda-setting programmes and, as ever, the starring role of its listeners to lead Britain’s conversation through the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Tom Swarbrick will lead with the biggest stories on LBC’s brand-new Sunday morning show, Swarbrick on Sunday. From 10am every Sunday, Tom will focus on the political stories of the day, with insider knowledge from his time at No.10, cutting to the heart of the most important issues with insight and his renowned human touch. The programme will be broadcast live from LBC’s new state-of-the-art Westminster studios, both on radio and on video, streamed in HD on Global Player, lbc.co.uk and LBC’s social media channels. The new show is in addition to Swarbrick’s weeknight programmes (Monday to Thursday, 10pm to 1am).

Speaking about the new show, Tom said: “From the heart of Westminster, my new LBC Sunday morning show will be the place to hear and see those in power explain the decisions that affect us all. I’m thrilled to be able to explore the big issues of the day, speaking to those who will define our future at a time of unprecedented change. I can’t wait to get started.”

Next, following his successful run of programmes on LBC, David Lammy – Shadow Justice Secretary and Labour MP for Tottenham, will host his own regular Saturday show at 4pm to 7pm each Saturday, starting this weekend. Known for his straight-talking style, Lammy will bring his breadth of opinions and wealth of political and community experience to LBC in a programme full of intelligent debate and listeners’ reaction to the day’s headlines.

David said: “Having enjoyed listening to LBC for years, I am thrilled to continue presenting, now with a regular slot. At this time of national crisis, honest debate on the biggest issues of the day has never been more important.”

After making her debut on Friday nights, Rachel Johnson, journalist and broadcaster, starts a new two-hour show on Sunday evening (September 13) at 7pm. LBC say Johnson will bring her unique perspective on the big stories of the day and week.

Rachel added: “I’m totally thrilled LBC are giving me my own spanking new and extended show and the chance to continue my ongoing education, courtesy of LBC’s incomparable callers. I can’t wait to get into the Sunday evening saddle – do join me for the ride.”

Ruth Davidson. Picture: LBC

Elsewhere, Ruth Davidson – Leader of the Conservative party in the Scottish Parliament – also joins LBC to host a new Sunday night show (9pm to 10pm). An Inconvenient Ruth sees her interview some of the UK’s most notable figures, discussing their successes and failures. First to face Ruth in the hot seat, on Sunday, September 13, will be the former Prime Minister Tony Blair. The series will also be available as a podcast on the free Global Player app.

Ruth said: "Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking. I'm excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they're making to the world. From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I'll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good. It should make absorbing listening."

Finally, Natasha Devon, a brand-new voice to LBC, will host a Saturday afternoon programme at 7pm, following David Lammy. The government’s former mental health champion for schools will tackle the most talked-about issues with LBC’s audience in her new phone-in show.

In addition, caller-turned-co-host, Denise Headley has been confirmed as a regular voice on LBC and will be joining Iain Dale on his evening show once a fortnight. In June, Denise called in to Iain’s show to discuss the Black Lives Matter protests and diversity. LBC was so impressed with Denise’s insight and clarity of thought that she was asked to co-present the following night’s show and she has appeared on the programme a number of times since.

The new presenters and shows will join LBC’s line-up which includes, Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair, Iain Dale, Andrew Castle and Maajid Nawaz.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are delighted to announce LBC’s new schedule for the autumn and welcome these exciting new voices to LBC as we continue to set the standard for opinionated news broadcasting.

"LBC is already home to the UK’s best speech broadcasters and our new presenters brilliantly complement our existing line-up. I know our listeners – the true stars of LBC – will enjoy tackling and debating the biggest stories of the moment with them all.”

How to listen to LBC

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, LBC.co.uk and also in London on 97.3 FM.

What is changing at talkSPORT?

Over at talkSPORT, owned by Wireless Group, a new line-up has been confirmed for the upcoming Premier League season.

As talkSPORT’s GameDay programming returns for the 2020/2021 season, Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend joins the talkSPORT Breakfast show for the full Premier League season to give all the latest news and insight from inside the Premier League.

The station is set to broadcast more than 120 live and exclusive Premier League games this season as radio becomes the main way for fans to access free-to-air Premier League action. talkSPORT say they will also continue as the exclusive radio broadcaster of EFL league and cup matches.

The station will once again broadcast matches live at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm on Saturdays between September and May as part of the station’s GameDay coverage, fronted by Reshmin Chowdhury and including Adrian Durham, Faye Carruthers and talent from across the schedule.

In other programming changes, Darren Bent expands his role across the schedule hosting a new Friday Drive show alongside Andy Goldstein and his own new show, Darren Bent's Boot Room, with all the GameDay reaction and where he will also discuss the best boots on the market and the flair of his own wardrobe which boasts over 10,000 shoes, on Sundays at 5pm-8pm.

Another former Premier League player Jamie O’Hara takes the lead for GameDay Countdown on Friday nights (7pm-10pm).

talkSPORT’s newly appointed England Correspondent and host of Women’s Football Weekly, Faye Carruthers, gets the Saturday night slot to digest all of the GameDay action at 7-9pm, alongside former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor who joins the talkSPORT team.

Natalie Sawyer takes over the Weekend Sports Breakfast slot with Tony Cascarino to lead up to all the GameDay action on a Saturday at 6am-9am.

And with Natalie moving to Weekend Breakfast, Simon Jordan has extended his role on the station to four days a week alongside Jim White at 10am-1pm, giving listeners more breaking news and heavyweight opinion on the business side of the 'beautiful game'. They will be joined by Danny Murphy on Mondays and Trevor Sinclair on Wednesdays.

Ade Oladipo will also be a part of the station’s centrepiece GameDay programming and will have a new weekday show The Social on talkSPORT 2, airing at 1pm-5pm, whilst British singer and songwriter Chelcee Grimes hosts a new series 'My Unsung Hero' on the driving force behind the success of superstars and those behind the scenes that helped get them to where they are today.

Danny Kelly is back on the popular Trans Euro Express podcast, with pundits including European football expert Andy Brassell looking back on all the footballing action from the continent.

Meanwhile former England cricket star and talkSPORT pundit Steve Harmison hosts ‘After The Lights Go Out’ with Former Premier League footballer and championship boxer Leon McKenzie in a new series that explores life after retirement and mental health in former sports stars.

Plus, second series have been commissioned for ‘Up Front With’, the show that profiles the best strikers in football and ‘Fight of My Life’ on fights that defined boxers’ careers plus bespoke documentaries produced on Mike Tyson's controversial life, The Man on the Blue Bucket, Marcello Bielsa, and a special tribute show to Bobby Charlton - Football's Original Superstar, including Rio Ferdinand.

In March, Laura Woods took over the chair as host of talkSPORT Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday, joined by other familiar voices on the station including Ally McCoist, with legendary broadcaster Alan Brazil and friends taking listeners into the weekend on Thursdays and Fridays.

Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton said: “This year we’ve freshened up the schedule and bolstered our top-class team of pundits and presenters, whilst continuing to grow our specialist documentaries and in-depth programming to get listeners into the dressing rooms and the minds of the nation’s favourite sports stars.

"Through our GameDay coverage, talkSPORT will deliver live coverage from the first kick to the final whistle on Saturdays and our programming across the wider schedule will give listeners the very best insight, opinion and entertainment from across the sporting world.”

How to listen to talkSPORT

talkSPORT is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, on the talkSPORT app on iOS and Android, on a smart speaker, and online at talksport.com.