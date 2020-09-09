ENFORCEMENT officers will inspect every supermarket in Caerphilly county borough this week to make sure public health rules are not being ignored.

Other "high-risk businesses" will also be inspected, with fines and closure notices among the possible penalties for traders who do not follow the rules.

The Caerphilly area entered a local lockdown this week as part of emergency measures to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases there.

Movement in and out of the area has been curtailed and some of the lockdown restrictions that were eased in the summer have been reimposed.

There are also new rules on the wearing of protective face coverings in shops and other public areas.

Responding to the recent spike in confirmed cases of Covid-19, Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) said it would send inspectors to every supermarket in the county borough this week.

Additionally, CCBC officers will "continue to carry out pro-active visits to all hospitality businesses" such as pubs, cafes, restaurants; as well as food shops and "other high-risk businesses" such as barbers, beauty salons, and tattoo parlours.

The council's enforcement team comprises members of the Trading Standards, licencing, and environmental health departments.

Last month, local authorities in Wales were given new powers to close down any businesses which ignored public health rules on preventing the spread of coronavirus, or failed to act when ordered to make improvements.

To the end of August, enforcement officers in the CCBC area had closed down two premises due to rule breaches, with another six premises closing voluntarily.

CCBC also gave out three prohibition notices, two fixed-penalty notices (fines), and 66 written warnings to businesses between March 23 and August 28.

The Argus has requested inspection statistics for the area since August 28.