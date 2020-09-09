SEASON three of Netflix's hit show Sex Education - some of which is filmed in Newport - has resumed production.
Announced via social media, stars of the show broke the news in a format befitting the last few months.
A behind-the-scenes video shows star names such as Gillian Anderson preparing for the resumption of filming.
The show is filmed at locations throughout Gwent.
READ MORE:
One of those locations, the former University of South Wales (USW) campus in Caerleon, is scheduled for demolition.
What's more, the demolition is scheduled to begin at roughly the same time filming resumes.
Redrow Homes bought the site for £6.2 million from USW last year.
Monmouth and Tintern are also recognisable locations used throughout the past two series and likely to make an appearance in this newest iteration of the show.