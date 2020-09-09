A COUNCILLOR has resigned from Caerphilly council’s cabinet and apologised for a “lapse of judgement” after reportedly being pictured not abiding by social distancing.

Cllr Carl Cuss has stepped down from his position as cabinet member for social care.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for this lapse of judgement and accept that my actions were regrettable during an ongoing global pandemic.

“The council needs to have a complete focus on tackling coronavirus within the community and I recognise that this matter could have become an unnecessary distraction at such a critical time.”

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden, wrote to councillors this afternoon informing them of “claims that Cllr Carl Cuss has been pictured on social media over recent weeks without adhering to appropriate social distancing legislation”.

“In light of the seriousness of this matter, I have accepted Cllr Cuss’ resignation with immediate effect,” she told them.

In a statement, Cllr Marsden said: “I have accepted Cllr Cuss’ resignation and agree it is the right thing for him to do.

“Carl is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly within my cabinet over recent years to serve the community.

“However, we all have a collective and individual responsibility to do everything we can to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Our attention needs to be firmly fixed on protecting our community and this remains my key priority.”

Councillor Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council, said: “It is very surprising and disappointing that an experienced councillor such as Carl Cuss was pictured failing to adhere to social distancing legislation.

“Unfortunately this type of incident can adversely affect the reputation of all councillors in the eyes of the public.

“He has done the right and only thing he could do and resign from the cabinet.

“With a lockdown in operation in Caerphilly county, it is incumbent on all elected representatives to ensure they set a good example by following the rules in a pandemic. To do otherwise undermines public confidence.”