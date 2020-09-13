THE number of reported crimes in Newport has increased this summer - compared to last.

Anti-social behaviour saw a dramatic rise of more than 40 per cent in reported cases compared to last year.

Burglaries, drugs related offences and other crimes also saw an increase.

In comparison to the same period last year, overall crime reports in the county have increased from 3,633 in 2019 to 3,799 in 2020, according to the latest police statistics.

The graph shows how many crimes were reported in June and July 2019 compared to the same period this year.

From the data it is clear to see that anti-social behaviour has seen a sharp rise of more than 40 per cent. This could be a potential results of pubs and bars reopening in July and covid restrictions becoming more relaxed.

Whilst drug offences have also increased from 114 reported cases to 174.

The number of reported violence and sexual offences has maintained at a high rate however the rate has declined from 1,168 to 1,022.

In contrast, reported shoplifting has seen a huge decline of nearly 50 per cent. This could be due to covid shopping restrictions and less people visiting stores across the city.

The number of reported thefts from a person and possession of weapons offences have remained at similar levels to the previous summer.

Search through the table below to find how many crimes were reported on your street during summer, this June and July.