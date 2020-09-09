ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board has extended the opening dates of its temporary testing centres in Caerphilly, and is now implementing a booking system to manage attendance at the Penallta House testing site.
The drive through testing centre at Penallta House is now only for pre booked appointments. Call 0300 30 31 222, between 8am and 6pm, to book
You do not need to book for the Caerphilly Leisure Centre walk-in centre.
If you live in Caerphilly County Borough and are experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus, please attend for a test.
These testing facilities are for people living in Caerphilly county borough area only. Please bring ID and proof of address, such as driving licence or utility bill.
Caerphilly Leisure Centre
Walk up testing centre located outside Caerphilly Leisure Centre, CF83 3SW
Available until Tuesday, September 15
Opening hours:
Monday – Friday: 8am – 6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 8am – 4pm
Penallta House Council Offices
Drive through testing centre located outside Penallta House Council Offices, Ystrad Mynach CF82 7PG
Available until Tuesday, September 15
Opening hours:
Monday – Friday: 9am – 6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 9am – 5pm
Please only attend the testing centres if you have the following coronavirus symptoms:
• New continuous cough
• High temperature
• Loss of taste and/or smell
Remember, these symptoms may be very mild.
Mererid Bowley, Interim Director of Public Health, said: “Our temporary testing centres will now be open until the September 15, allowing us to test more symptomatic people in Caerphilly borough - these testing centres will help us learn more the rate of infection in Caerphilly and will help us keep Gwent safe.
"You can help us reduce the spread of the virus. Maintain social distancing, wash your hands often, wear a face covering when it’s hard to social distance, get a test if you have symptoms and self-isolate if you’re asked to by a contact tracer.”