ANOTHER Newport high school has reported a confirmed case of coronavirus.

In a letter, sent to parents by the headteacher, it was revealed that one pupil in Year 7 at St Joseph's RC High School in Newport had a confirmed case of the virus.

Those receiving the letter were the parents of pupils not required to undertake a Covid test.

Mrs Jarrett, headteacher, explained that as a result, and in line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council, all pupils in Year 7 will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, St Joseph’s RC High School remains open to all other pupils.

"All close contacts of the case have been identified and are in the process of receiving appropriate advice," continued Mrs Jarrett.

"Your child has not been identified as a close contact and therefore does not need to self-isolate and does not require testing for Covid-19.

"They can continue to attend school as usual."

READ MORE:

However, parents and pupils should continue to be alert for any symptoms of Covid-19:

• A new or continuous cough

• A high temperature

• A loss of or change to sense of smell or taste

If your child develops any of these symptoms, even if they are mild, you need to:

• Book a test for them by phoning 119 or through the online portal: https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

• Follow the advice provided when your child receives their test result

• Phone school on 01633 653110 or email sjhs@newport.gov.uk and let us know that your child is unwell with COVID-19 symptoms and that you have requested a test

• Ensure your child self-isolates for 10 days from when their symptoms started

• Ensure all other household members isolate for 14 days from when your child developed symptoms

• Ensure you do not visit a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital but if you require medical advice please contact NHS 111 or telephone your GP; if there is a medical emergency phone 999

Further information on symptoms and self-isolation can be found here at gov.wales/symptoms-and-self-isolation-contact-tracing

Further information on NHS Wales ‘Test, Trace’, Protect can be found at gov.wales/test-trace-protect-coronavirus

For general information on COVID-19, visit gov.wales/protect-yourself-others-coronavirus

Mrs Jarrett continued: "You are aware of all the measures we have put in place to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19. "I want to reassure you that we will continue to be vigilant and do all we can to provide the safest possible environment for our school community."