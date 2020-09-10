THE Welsh Government have called on the UK Government to “play its part” in delivering improvements to Wales’ railway.

It comes after proposals for new train services, stations and joined up transport in south-east Wales have been outlined by the Welsh Government as part of ongoing work to tackle congestion and improve transport links in the region.

In July the South East Wales Transport Commission published a report noting the need for alternative transport options which do not depend on the motorway.

Responding to that report today, the Welsh Government backed the need for sustainable alternatives to the car.

The Welsh Government is proposing a major upgrade of the South Wales Main Line in terms of capacity, line speed, rolling stock and widespread electrification – leading to improvements such as journey times of Cardiff-Bristol Temple Meads in 35 minutes and Cardiff-London in 85 minutes.

READ MORE:

How long Caerphilly's coronavirus testing centres have been extended for

It has re-iterated calls for the UK Government to play its part in the delivery of these aspirations, in recognition of the current devolution settlement.

Ken Skates, Minister for Transport, Economy and North Wales, said: “I welcome this latest report from the Commission and want to thank them for their ongoing work. Their report highlights the need for all partners to come to the table and play their part in turning its recommendations into reality.

“We are committed to delivering our responsibilities for buses, road improvements and active travel. The UK Government must now complete its long delayed rail review, fully devolve rail matters to Wales, and deliver a fair funding settlement so we can start to rectify the years of historic underinvestment by Westminster in the rail network in Wales.

“We will press ahead with the actions we are able to take now, but the UK Government must play its part to deliver the major upgrades recommended by the Commission.”