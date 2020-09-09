The recent dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Caerphilly and other parts of South Wales has reminded us that the pandemic is still very much with us and it’s vital that measures are in place to try and minimise a second peak as we enter the autumn.

Yes, we need to see the lockdown eased and the economy reopened but the right balance needs to be struck so this is done as safely as possible and hospital services are sustainable over the winter.

The decision to open the new Grange University Hospital earlier than originally anticipated in November is a good move which has been broadly welcomed for the improvements it will bring in the provision of critical care across the Gwent area.

There are, however, some questions which remain to be answered. As services such as Accident and Emergency and paediatrics are transferred to the new hospital, people living in north Monmouthshire and south Powys need reassurance that the remaining services at Nevill Hall will be protected.

It’s also time to improve the A4042, particularly through Monmouthshire to deal with peak-time congestion and the sporadic flooding which affects the stretch at Llanellen.

The Welsh Government should also put forward a concrete plan for how public transport links to the new hospital will be upgraded to comply with the climate emergency and the Welsh Parliament’s active travel legislation. The new Grange Hospital must be as accessible as possible to all the people it serves.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means that mainstays of the Monmouthshire calendar such as the Abergavenny Food Festival cannot go ahead as normal this year, so I’m pleased that the organisers have arranged a virtual festival with a range of online events.

The food festival has developed an impressive reputation both locally and internationally, attracting tourists and showcasing the best of our local produce.

I’m urging the Welsh Government to do all it can to help our festivals and shows through these challenging times. These events must survive as they are key to supporting the future local economy.

It's also important we support traditional producers Black Rock Lave Net fisherman on the Severn estuary, which is why a group of local Senedd Members are calling on Natural Resources Wales to abandon the salmon catching restrictions which have forced the fishery to close in its centenary year. This is all key to “building back better”.