A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KYLE ANDREW WISDOM, 40, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £72 in a fine and surcharge after he admitted breaching coronavirus restrictions after he “failed to leave a premises where he did not reside whilst intoxicated despite numerous requests made by a police officer”.

LIAM BAILEY, 18, of Commercial Street, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and dangerous driving.

He must carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

Father-of-three heroin dealer who sold drugs to undercover officers jailed

LANCE COOMBES, 33, of Shelley Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted the theft of a £1,000 iPhone 11 Pro and burglary.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHLOE MARIE NORRIS, 22, of Pany y Glan, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a community order after she admitted threatening to burn down the Park Hotel, assaulting an emergency worker, public disorder, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Norris was also ordered to pay £375 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL DYAS, 27, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 24 months and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS DOUGLAS EDWARD HEARNE, 34, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for three months after he admitted to driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £517 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY JOHN PRICE, 37, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

DAMIAN JANKOWSKI, 25, of Wonastow Road, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his licence endorsed with six points for driving while using a mobile phone.