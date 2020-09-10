TODAY (Thursday) marks World Suicide Prevention Day, at a time when many people may be struggling mentally due to coronavirus or other issues.

Every year, on September 10, organisations and communities from across the globe unite to raise awareness and draw attention to the importance of mental health.

This year, the theme for World Suicide Prevention day is 'Working Together to Prevent Suicide.'

Looking after your mental health is just as important as looking after your physical health - here are some tips to keep your mind healthy:

Be careful when reading the news

While it's important to stay informed, too much time glued to the news can create a negative frame of mind.

If you find that you're spending too much time scrolling through negative news stories, consider setting a limit on how much news you consume, or turning off push notifications.

Ensure the news you read is from trusted sources, rather than speculation or debate on social media and don't be afraid to search for positive news websites.

Keep active

When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins which essentially reduce pain and increase pleasure. They trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine.

Some popular exercises to boost mental health include running/walking, boxing, pilates and yoga.

As well as producing endorphins, staying fit and exercising can help boost confidence and self esteem.

Try to keep a routine

Working from home proves a challenge for many, but acting as you would if working in the office can benefit your mental health.

Set your alarms for the normal times, dress as you would if you were going into work, make sure you take time out for lunch and fresh air. If you're missing workplace banter, why not take it to the group chat?

Little jobs for self-care, such as showering and brushing your teeth, can go a long way.

Continue to do the things you enjoy

Although it might seem obvious, taking time out for your hobbies and interests is crucial for good mental health.

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" so make sure you take time out of your day for activities you enjoy, no matter how simple.

Some stress reducing hobbies include drawing, painting, colouring, keeping a journal, puzzles, cooking, and knitting, but anything you enjoy can help keep you mentally healthy.

Try to get a good night's sleep

This is often easier said than done, but lack of sleep can lead to poor physical and mental health.

If you find getting to sleep hard, consider your environment - make sure it's an ideal temperature in your bedroom, with reduced noise and light levels.

Keep your bedtime at a similar time and try calming yourself beforehand with a warm (caffeine free) drink or a hot bath.

Counting sheep, or backwards from 100, can help people sleep, but avoid playing on your phone or watching TV in bed.

Practice being mindful and staying grounded

According to the NHS: "Becoming more aware of the present moment can help us enjoy the world around us more and understand ourselves better."

Take time to notice the world around you and how it stimulates your senses - if you feel yourself panicking you can use the 5-4-3-2-1 coping technique. Look around - What five things can you see? What four things can you touch? What three things can you hear? What two things can you taste? What is one thing you can taste?

Breathing exercises and meditation can also be useful.

Stay connected

We’re fortunate to live in a time when we can contact friends from all across the globe with the click of a button.

Talk to your loved ones through voice or video calls. Share funny stories or videos with each other. Check up on your friends and talk to them if you're finding it hard to cope.

And if you're really struggling don't be afraid to reach out - keep reading to find out what help is on offer for those struggling mentally.

If you need help with your mental health...

You can call the Samaritans on 116 123, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Alternatively, if you need less urgent help, e-mail jo@samaritans.org and you will have a reply within 24 hours.

MIND mental health charity are also there to help - with bases in Newport, Torfaen/Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Visit their websites if you need to talk to somebody, or to find out more on looking after your mental health.