A DRUG dealer was warned he is facing a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cannabis.
Gytis Babenskas, 22, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug and of being involved in its production in Nantyglo.
The defendant appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.
He was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by William Bebb.
MORE NEW:S
- Ex-Olympian boxer avoids jail after admitting weapon and drugs charges
- Drugs runner, 17, sold heroin in Newport for older dealer further up the chain
- Heroin dealer offered free drugs to undercover police officer
Judge Catherine Richards warned the Lithuanian national that he faces a term of immediate custody.
Babenskas, of High Town Road, Luton, is due to be sentenced on October 2.
He was remanded in custody.