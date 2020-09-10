HAVE you had your photo taken with a famous face?

In this age of the selfie, many people have been lucky enough to have a snap with a celebrity - whether it's a pop star doing a 'Meet and Greet' or an A-list actor walking down the street.

With so many TV dramas and celebrity events being held in and around Newport - chances are many of you will have come across a famous face.

We would love to hear about your encounters with famous people - and share your photos.

Go to bit.ly/3bE9A62 to send us your celebrity selfie and tell us your story.

Rosemary Matthews, of Pontypool, shared this picture of when she met the Doctor. She said: "I worked for a local housing association and one of my work colleagues who's father owned the house where an episode of Doctor Who was filming arranged for me to go on the film set. I met the 12th Doctor and film crew, having been a Doctor Who fan for years. Peter Capaldi was very warm and welcoming. He told me to call him Peter. I was offered to see the filming they were doing but I had to be very quiet. I am a very social person but when I met the doctor felt like a little school girl to me he was Doctor Who!"

Tony Evans, of Blackwood, met England head coach Eddie Jones in Reading. He said he was very pleasant.

Brody Waite, of Cwmbran, was at the celebrity golf event at the Celtic Manor last year when he managed to get two selfies - one with Scott Quinnel and one with Jonathan Davies. He said: "Scott was a diamond of a bloke and Jonathan was absolutely exhausted but still took time out to let us grab a selfie."

Ian Fewings, of Blaina, said he had the privilege of meeting Princess Anne in September 2018 when she visited the Cwmcelyn Hidden Landscape Project.

And Argus community content editor Jo Barnes met actor Chris Barrie at an event in the city when he was starring in the TV sitcom The Brittas Empire. He was in full character at the event. Chris Barrie also starred at Rimmer in the sci-fi series Red Dwarf.