AMELIA Womack - who stood in last year's Newport West by-election and will run in next year's Senedd Election - has been elected deputy leader of the Green Party for the fourth time.

Ms Womack, who is the Green’s lead list candidate for South Wales East in next year’s Senedd election, has said she will continue her work campaigning across Wales and England to get Greens elected.

Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry were also re-elected as co-leaders in the internal elections which took place over the summer months.

Ms Womack said: “I want to use my platform to help us win our first Green members of the Senedd to ensure we have genuine Green scrutiny in the Welsh Parliament, as well as to secure a Green New Deal for Wales that takes action on the climate and ecological emergency while addressing inequality.

"We are building on strong foundations to ensure that we get more Greens elected across Wales and England, and I am proud to be re-elected as deputy leader to continue that work.

“We have proven ourselves to be a political force to be reckoned with, and we will prove that again in the vital elections next year. Delivering real action on the climate and ecological emergency, while working to tackle inequality, our party is the only party that has the message and policy fit for the challenges of the 21st century."

Born and raised in Newport, South Wales, Ms Womack is the youngest person in a party leadership position in the UK.

She has travelled the country supporting grassroots campaigns on a range of issues, from climate change to votes at 16.

She is the co-founder of Another Europe is Possible, the left-wing EU Referendum remain campaign.

Her most successful campaign was to make misogyny a hate crime. Womack spoke out about her experiences of domestic violence to highlight how we can ensure women are safe in our communities.