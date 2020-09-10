A TEENAGER who repeatedly raped a young girl and carried out a catalogue of “shocking” sexual offences against her was jailed for eight years.
Connor Laing, 18, of Park View, Ebbw Vale, was condemned by a judge who said he had done “wicked things” to his victim.
He has been classed as a dangerous offender and was made the subject of an extended custodial sentence for the protection of the public.
Heath Edwards, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court, said Laing had carried out the attacks when the defendant was aged between 14 and 16.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Dangerous’ thug spat in face of policeman and racially abused another
- Drugs runner, 17, sold heroin in Newport for older dealer further up the chain
- Mugger tried to rob a woman outside McDonald’s before kicking PC in groin
He pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and four of sexual assault.
Laing had no previous convictions recorded against him.
Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant made frank admissions to the police. His shame and guilt are obvious.
“He comes from a sad and tragic background. He is emotionally immature.
“There have been prior instances of self-harm. He has learning difficulties.”
Judge Michael Fitton QC told Laing: “This was shocking. These are terrible offences.
“You did wicked things to her. You don’t show remorse.
“You present a risk of serious harm to the public. You are a complex young man.”
The defendant was told he must serve at least two-thirds of a four years and six months custodial term before he is eligible for parole.
Once released from prison, Laing will be on an extended licence period of three years and six months, making a total sentence of eight years.
He will also have to pay a victim surcharge.
Comments are closed on this article.