THESE five men and one woman were recently jailed for more than 20 years.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Dean Jones and Samuel Brooks

Dean Jones

Samuel Brooks

Two cocaine dealers caught with drugs worth more than £5,000 in their car when it was stopped by police were locked up for nearly seven years.

Samuel Brooks, 30, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, and Dean Jones, 31, Apollo Way, Blackwood, were each jailed for three years and four months.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Twomlow said: “Brooks had over £800 in cash in his pocket.

“While Jones was being spoken to two large bags of white powder fell from his shorts pocket.”

Lewis Redwood

Lewis Redwood was a gifted rugby player with an IQ of 140 who turned to drug dealing after becoming bored of his 80-hour a week job.

The 22-year-old former Parcelforce delivery driver, of Prospect Place, New Inn, Pontypool, admitted trafficking cocaine and ecstasy and offering to supply cannabis.

Redwood was jailed for 34 months and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.

Shaka Griffiths





A serial Bristol drug dealer who moved into a woman’s home in Gwent to traffick heroin and cocaine in South Wales was jailed for seven years.

Police said Shaka Griffiths, 38, used a method known as "cuckooing" to set up shop in Chepstow last September.

Cuckooing is the term used where dealers commandeer the homes of people in exchange for drugs.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Alistair Frame, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “County lines drug dealing and associated criminality is a serious threat to communities nationally.

“Griffiths exploited vulnerable members of the community to facilitate his drug supply from Bristol to Chepstow.

Mason Quigley

A convicted drug dealer who was caught after twice selling heroin to undercover police officers in a pub cark park has been jailed.

Mason Quigley, 22, of Claremont, Newport, supplied the drugs after meeting the officers at the Parc-Y-Prior Inn in the Malpas area of the city, prosecutor Gareth James said.

The defendant was arrested in June along with other traffickers following a series of dawn raids as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar.

Lisa Furmedge

A violent drunk tried to mug a woman of her handbag before she kicked the police officer who came to her arrest her in the groin.

Lisa Furmedge was screaming abuse at McDonald’s staff in Newport before carrying out the attempted robbery on her victim who was on her way to work.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said Marie Crouch was attacked in the city centre just before 7am as she tried to buy an early morning coffee.

Furmedge, 43, from Newport, was jailed for 22 months.