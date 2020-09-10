PEOPLE living in Caerphilly county borough are not allowed to visit relatives and friends in any hospital in Gwent at the moment, due to the local lockdown restrictions - but there are some key exceptions.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says it has been "essential" to introduce a 'no visiting' policy for Caerphilly residents for all hospital wards and patient areas.
This is because of the significant rise in coronavirus cases in the county borough during the past couple of weeks, which led to the imposition of the local lockdown there from Tuesday evening.
"We fully recognise the importance of contact between patients, their families and carers, but we must take measures to prevent the spread of this infection," says a health board statement.
"As a health board, we fully appreciate this is incredibly difficult, please be assured these restrictions will be under constant review."
In the meantime however, the following exceptions apply, and visiting should be permitted for:
- Women in labour (a birthing partner, from their household);
- A nominated parent or guardian for a child in hospital, and for neonates;
- Someone with a mental health issue, a learning disability or autism, where not being present would cause the patient or service user distress. The situation will be assessed by the ward sister and visiting options will be secured in advance;
- Patients in end-of-life care. Permission to visit will be secured in advance, where possible. This will involve one visitor at a time, for a specified amount of time, as agreed with the ward sister.
"Thank you for your co-operation and support during these very difficult and unprecedented times," concludes the statement.
