THE Keep Britain Tidy’s national clean-up campaign is set to start this weekend – after being postponed due to lockdown in March.
The aim is to get as many people out and about clearing up the litter across the UK as possible.
Deputy CEO of Keep Britain Tidy, Richard McIlwain said: “The need for a national clean-up has never been greater.
“Over the summer, as lockdown eased, we saw an epidemic in littering, particularly in our parks and on our beaches.
“This campaign is about encouraging everyone to do their bit to clean up our beautiful country and make a difference to our environment.
“Litter-picking quickly transforms an area from one that looks neglected into a place that people can feel proud of. At the same time, this act of caring sends a loud, clear message to those that selfishly throw their rubbish on the ground that it is not acceptable.”
To find out how you can get involved and stay safe at the same time, whether that’s by pledging to pick up some litter in the course of your daily routine or organising a clean-up with up to five friends or family, visit keepbritaintidy.org/GBSeptemberClean