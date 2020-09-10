A NEWPORT flat has been boarded up and the tenant has been ordered to leave after a number of complaints were made about anti-social behaviour and alleged drug use.

A Closure Order was granted at Newport Magistrates Court on the flat on Cemetery Lane in the Baneswell area of the city, which was then boarded up on Wednesday.

The three-month order was granted on Tuesday, September 8, after a number of complaints were made relating to anti-social behaviour and alleged drug use at the address. During this time anyone who attempts to enter this flat can be arrested by police.

Crime and Disorder Reduction Officer PC Chris Butt said: “The daily activity reported at this address including drug use/cultivation, loud music being played and people coming and going at all hours has had a significant negative affect on the quality of life of neighbours and local residents.

“We are committed to protecting and reassuring local communities, and the continuous disorderly and nuisance behaviour taking place at this address was causing significant alarm and distress to those living nearby.

“This will not be tolerated and as a result the flat will now be closed for a period of three months. Following which, the property will be handed back into the care of Linc Cymru to be deep-cleaned for a new tenant.

“This is just one example of the proactive and effective partnership approach we take to problem solving in the local area.”

Officers gathered information from local residents and worked in partnership with Linc Cymru Housing Association, which owns the property, to apply for the Order. They also consulted with Registered Social Landlord, the Local Authority, Environmental Health and the Community Outreach Team.

Rachel Stevens, community empowerment manager for Linc said: “We are committed to working with our partner agencies, tenants and residents to ensure our communities are a safe and pleasant place to live.

“In the current climate, a partnership approach is more important than ever.

“We have provided our full support to Gwent Police in their action to bring to an end the anti-social behaviour and illegal activity that has caused distress and disturbance to the neighbouring community. We also hope it acts as a deterrent to others engaging in such activity.”

Anyone who suspects that a premises is being used for illegal activity can report it to 101, via our Facebook or Twitter pages or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.