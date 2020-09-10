THE number of coronavirus cases in Caerphilly county borough since the pandemic began has risen above 1,000 today, with a further 34 confirmed cases.

And almost a quarter of all the cases in the area - which has been under a local lockdown since Tuesday evening - have been confirmed by Public Health Wales in the last two weeks.

The new cases confirmed in Caerphilly today account for a third of all today's new cases in Wales - 102.

The cases per 100,000 population for the past week in Caerphilly stands at 91.1, which remains among the highest in the UK.

In the other two areas of Wales considered at most risk of being the next to have to go into local lockdown, the rate for the past week in Merthyr Tydfil is 54.7 per 100,000, and in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 37.3.

There have been six new cases confirmed in Newport, taking the total there to more than 30 in the past three days. The case rate per 100,000 population in Newport for the past week is 23.3.

The proportion of positive coronavirus tests in Caerphilly in the past week is 4.4 per cent. In that time, there have been 3,727 tests carried out in the area, and 165 cases confirmed. The amount of tests reflects the extra testing capacity introduced into the area in recent days.

Merthyr Tydfil has a 6.7 per cent positive test rate in the last week, with 33 confirmed cases from 495 tests.

According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 18,931, and this is the fourth day in succession that more than 100 cases have been confirmed Wales-wide.

But again, no coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales, for the sixth day in a row.

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Caerphilly - 34

Cardiff - nine

Rhondda Cynon Taf - nine

Carmarthenshire - seven

Newport - six

Gwynedd - five

Anglesey - four

Conwy - four

Flintshire - four

Wrexham - four

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Powys - three

Denbighshire - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Swansea - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Bridgend - one

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.