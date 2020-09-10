STAGECOACH will be re-introducing bus services across Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire from this weekend.

Across the local authorities, Stagecoach has been running emergency bus timetables since March.

A number of services in Torfaen will return to pre-pandemic services from Sunday, September 13. These include services 1, 15 and 23, 5A/C, 6, 7 and X24.

Other Torfaen services – routes 10, 12, 16, 17, 2, 21, 46, 47, 9 and X3 – will re-introduce services from Monday, September 14.

Blaenau Gwent services 3, E3 and X4 are also being re-introduced from Monday, September 14, while more Monmouthshire services will also be scheduled from Monday.

To help ensure customers stay safe while on board, Stagecoach has put in place enhanced cleaning regimes, including at least daily cleaning of all buses with a Covid-19 killing sanitiser, with a particular focus on key touch points.

All buses in South Wales have also been fitted with hand sanitiser dispensers.

Nigel Winter, managing director of Stagecoach in South Wales said: “Buses continue to play a crucial role in the country’s recovery ahead.

“Stagecoach is proud to serve our communities in South Wales and we are delighted to be stepping up more services from September 13 to get people where they need to be.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority. With the extensive measures we have taken and the support of our passengers, they can be confident our buses will be clean, safe and ready to go.”

Details of the new timetables can be found at stagecoachbus.com