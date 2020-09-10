CONTROVERSIAL plans for 46 homes on the site of the former site of Bedwellty Comprehensive School in Aberbargoed look set to be given the go-ahead - subject to a financial agreement.

Work has already begun on the site for 55 homes, which was approved by the council in 2019, and now the developer Llanmoor Developments hopes to add an additional 46 homes – bringing the total to 101.

The plans are due to go before Caerphilly Council's planning committee next week - but council officers have recommended a decision is deferred until a section 106 agreement is reached, after which it should be approved.

A section 106 agreement sets out a payment made to a local authority by a developer seeking planning permission, to be used for facilities such as infrastructure, schools or green space.

The developer is required to enter a section 106 agreement totalling £19,500 because the site includes woodland that will need to be managed.

A report on the recommendation for the planning application says the development would make “a significant contribution to the council’s housing delivery shortfall”.

Fifteen per cent of the homes – six flats and one bungalow – would be transferred to Caerphilly Homes and would provide affordable housing.

The remaining homes would be a mix of semi-detached and detached properties ranging from one bedroom to four bedrooms. The scheme includes a formal public open space and parking arrangements.

However, the report says that the education department at the council has raised concerns over primary school allocations.

It says: “It is acknowledged that the education department indicate that the capacity at the catchment English medium primary school could not accommodate the committed development within the catchment area.

“They state that “if both of these were to go forward there would not be room in the school to take the additional pupils that could come from these.”

The council also received 16 objections from residents. Concerns were raised over the potential loss of green space, the traffic and the access – which will be off Pengam Road, the same as the first phase of the development.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, September 16.