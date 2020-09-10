Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Le Creuset is basically royalty in the cookware world. Few brands are better loved or more widely recognised. Whether you’ve come across this famous French brand before or not, you’ve probably spotted their sleek, rainbow-coloured pots and pans at some point in the past.

For people who care about food, it doesn’t really get much better than Le Creuset. And even if you don’t consider yourself a super confident chef, there’s never been a better time to own a few proper, serious cooking tools—after all, most of us are spending more and more time at home these days!

This week, we’ve got some pretty exciting news. Le Creuset’s 18 cm round enamel cast iron casserole dish is currently on offer at Amazon for a jaw-dropping £95.22, down from the regular price of £165. Talk about an amazing deal! This highly coveted dish is made with exceptionally high-quality materials. It has an enamel cast iron exterior and an enamel non-stick interior. It also comes with a tight-fitting lid.

We reviewed this dish and we have to say, it blew us away. In fact, only one other brand managed to squeak past Le Creuset to steal our top place position for best Dutch Oven. Our reviewer absolutely loved this dish and noted that it always produced a perfect meal. We also loved its extra-large handles, which made moving it around the kitchen a breeze.

Plus, it looks stunning! Display one of these in your kitchen and you’ll be one step closer to getting that carefree French cottage vibe down to a tee. It’s pretty rare that you find a casserole dish that gets the job done every time and looks good on Instagram, too!

Get the LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish on Amazon for £95.22 (Save £69.78)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.