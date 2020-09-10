A MASKED man threatened his terrified ex-girlfriend with a large knife in front of horrified witnesses after smashing his way into a party at a hotel.

Otis Jeffries disguised himself in a balaclava before bursting into the function at Newport’s Victoria Hotel last month, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said.

The defendant took a taxi to the venue on Corporation Road after he found out she was at the gathering.

Mr Gobir told Newport Crown Court: “He kicked a door with such force that he broke it causing £1,500 of damage and glass spilled on the floor.

“The defendant then grabbed his ex-partner by the hair. She was screaming at this point.”

The woman managed to escape his clutches and called 999.

Jeffries fled the scene after throwing the knife from the hotel balcony and was arrested by the police a few later.

The 25-year-old, of Clytha Square, Newport, admitted affray, possession of a knife in public and criminal damage.

Mr Gobir said the defendant had previous convictions for causing actual bodily harm and robbery.

Judge Daniel Williams told Jeffries: “This sort of gangsterism, and especially with your record, results only in a prison sentence.

“Your former partner was out on August 3 and you knew she was at the Victoria Hotel.

“You got into a taxi and disguised your identity with a balaclava and you were in possession of a knife.

“You were aggressive to one man who confronted you before you forced entry by damaging the door to the room.

“You made threats towards your ex-girlfriend and she was terrified.”

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “This was an unpleasant incident and he acknowledges it.

“The knife was not used and it was his intention to scare.”

He added: “The defendant is a product of the care home system.”

Judge Williams jailed Jeffries for 10 months and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.