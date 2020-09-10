NO SOONER did youngsters across Gwent go back to school, that some had to go back home again due to coronavirus.

As previously reported, pupils at schools in Caerphilly and Torfaen have tested positive for coronavirus with the children involved self-isolating for two weeks.

Here are the schools in Newport which have had confirmed cases.

Lliswerry High School

Yesterday, Lliswerry High School confirmed a Year 7 pupil had tested positive for the virus and that the school had taken the appropriate action.

As a result, in line with guidance from Welsh Government and Newport City Council, all children in Year 7 of Lliswerry High School cannot be in school and are self-isolating for 14 days.

The pupils affected will carry out home learning and are due back at Lliswerry High School from Monday, September 21.

The school remains open for other year groups at present.

More information on the case at Lliswerry High School is available here.

READ MORE

St Joseph's RC High School

St Joseph’s RC High School has also had at least one pupil, also in Year 7, test positive for coronavirus, as previously reported.

Parents of pupils who were not required to take a Covid-19 test were sent a letter by the headteacher.

In line with guidance from Welsh Government, Environmental Health and Newport City Council, all pupils in Year 7 at St Joseph’s RC High School will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

St Joseph’s RC High School is still open to other pupils currently.

Newport City Council (NCC) are aware of the cases and have confirmed they've had no other cases reported to them "at this stage."

When questioned on how these tests are carried out, a spokeswoman for NCC said: “Whether a child has displayed symptoms while in school (and sent home) or at home, over the weekend for example, they need to go through the national testing system.

“School would be notified of the test outcome via the TTP process and through direct dialogue with parent/carer.”