ALMOST 80 per cent of people in Newport East who took part in a survey have said they think the Welsh Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been superior to the UK Government's.

John Griffiths MS and Jessica Morden MP surveyed more than 300 people, and also asked them what their priorities were for the Senedd and Westminster.

Of these, 79.14 per cent said the Welsh Government had handled the pandemic better than the UK Government.

Participants also listed economic development, the environment and education as their top priorities for the Senedd.

For Westminster, they named crime and anti-social behaviour, jobs and business support and the green industrial revolution as their top three.

READ MORE:

Mr Griffiths said: “It’s very encouraging to hear the majority of people in Newport East saying they are pleased with the Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic.

"It’s been a very difficult year for everyone - but I know from my own conversations with constituents, that most are very appreciative of the cautious and gradual approach that’s been adopted in Wales by our Labour Government.”

Ms Morden added: “We are really grateful for everyone who completed our survey.

"It gives a real sense of what issues matter most to people in Newport and Severnside – both in terms of Covid -19 but also more broadly.

"The responses we have had will help inform and shape our work and the issues we take forward in the weeks and months ahead.”