AUTOMOBILE company Volvo have launched a car subscription service - offering drivers in the UK an alternative to buying or financing a car in a traditional way.

Here's more on how the service works.

What is the new subscription service?

The service, called 'Care by Volvo' offers motorists access to the firm’s range of cars for a flat monthly fee that covers every cost except fuel.

The Swedish brand say the pay-monthly subscription package offers a “genuine, flexible alternative to traditional car ownership” with no deposit, fees or fixed-term agreement.

How can customers sign up?

Customers can sign up and choose a car online and have it delivered to their door or arrange a subscription via a dealership. They are free to change their car or cancel their subscription with just three months’ notice.

Where was the scheme trialled?

The scheme was trialled in London - but is now being extended to the rest of the UK, including remote rural areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

How much does it cost?

Packages start at £559 per month for a Volvo XC40 T3 Momentum and the fee covers all aspects of ownership except fuelling it. Included in the price is scheduled servicing, wear-and-tear maintenance and repairs, replacement tyres and roadside assistance cover, as well as the MOT test if a driver keeps the car for three years or more.

What have Volvo said?

Conor Horne, the UK head of Care by Volvo, said: “In every aspect, we have designed Care by Volvo with the customer in mind – access to premium cars and a terrific range of services in a package that’s transparent, convenient and flexible.

"It is a great way for people to access the car they want, avoiding the complexities and the long-term commitments associated with traditional car ownership.

"Our subscription offer also makes for easy budgeting because it covers all the essentials apart from fuel, with the option of adding insurance.”

The scheme also offers a 30-day trial for drivers to see if the subscription model suits their lifestyle.

Kristian Elvefors, managing director of Volvo Car UK, added: “Care by Volvo is another excellent way for people to drive the Volvo they want, and is the ideal service to launch in a rapidly changing consumer landscape.

“Its introduction means Volvo is now able to offer UK customers the choice of how they access a car – either via traditional forms of finance or subscription – either online or in person at a retailer; in other words, in any way that suits them.”