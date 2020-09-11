BAKERY chain Greggs are giving students an extra sweetener to kick off the start of the new term.

We've put together what is up for grabs - and how students can get a slice of the action.

What are Greggs offering students?

The company are offering a free sweet treat or savoury item with the purchase of any sandwich deal.

MORE NEWS:

How can students get an item for free?

Students looking to bag a bake on their way to lectures just need to present a Student Beans ID page or valid student card when buying a full sandwich deal.

They can then enjoy one of the following items free of charge:

A sausage roll

A vegan sausage roll

Cheese and onion bake

Jam doughnut

Cookie

Yum yum

Gluten-free brownies

When did Greggs begin to reopen their stores?

Greggs began reopening after lockdown in early July for takeaway only, and had plans to reopen 1,000 sites by mid-July.

The Newcastle-based business took a tentative approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.

A statement at the time said: “We are not able to predict the impact of social distancing on our ability to trade or on customer demand.

"However, our capacity to operate will be restricted by size of shop and we must anticipate that sales may be lower than normal for some time.

“This will require us to maintain a proportion of our colleagues on furlough, either fully or partially, until sales levels begin returning to normal.

“In anticipation of lower sales, we have limited our initial product range to our best sellers and therefore a number of our manufacturing operational teams will remain furloughed until demand reaches a level that justifies the addition of remaining product lines.”

During lockdown, Greggs posted recipe videos on how to make some of its most popular treats, including steak bake and chicken bake.