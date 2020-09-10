STUDENTS in Newport who must self-isolate due to coronavirus will be expected to continue their learning from home, the city council has confirmed.
Newport City Council has said that plans have been put in place to use “blended” learning in the event that a year group has to self-isolate due to a positive case among the cohort.
Blended learning means that students would be able to benefit from both classroom and online materials in their education.
So, when students have to self-isolate, classes could continue in an online format just like in the intial lockdown period when schools were closed for several months. Students should therefore be used to the home working system.
So far, two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at schools in Newport, forcing Year 7 students at Lliswerry and St Joseph’s Roman Catholic high schools to self-isolate for two weeks. Individual schools will be responsible for providing the information relating to home working.
A spokesman for Newport City Council said: “All schools have made preparations for blended learning, as was developed and delivered during initial lockdown, to ensure pupils can continue their education should they not be able to attend school.”