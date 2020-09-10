GWENT participants in the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trial will continue to have follow-up appointments, despite the trial being paused.

The trial was placed on hold after a participant came down with an 'unexplained illness'.

The Oxford Vaccine Group and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, who are working on the vaccine, said pausing the trial is "a routine action."

In May, it was announced that 500 participants in the trial would be staff from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

At the time, Professor Sue Bale, director of research and development at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, explained how the trial would work.

"The trial will involve six visits," she said. "Visit one is to check they are eligible, visit two is having the vaccination, and visit three is a week later where they come back to have more blood tests done, and looking at their side effects and symptoms.

"They then have a visit at month one, month three, month six and month twelve.

A spokeswoman from the Oxford Vaccine Group said follow-up appointments for the participants were continuing while the study was paused.

"As part of the ongoing randomised controlled global trials of the coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process triggered a study pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data," she said.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the studies, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.

"In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully.

"All routine follow-up appointments are continuing during this period. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our studies."

At the end of July, results from the first two phases of the trial were published, with the group saying there was "no early safety concerns" and that the vaccine "induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system."