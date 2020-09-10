PEOPLE travelling to Wales from Hungary and Réunion will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.
The eastern European country and French island department were removed from the Welsh Government's list of exempt destinations today.
Travellers from Sweden however, will no longer have to isolate. The Scandinavian nation now exempt.
These alterations to the travel restrictions in Wales come into force from 4am on Saturday morning.
Making the announcement, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "These regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.
"Yesterday I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Hungary and Reunion will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories and that Sweden will be added to this list.
"Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday, September 12.
The minister's statement was issued during recess "in order to keep members informed".
"Should members wish me to make a further statement or to answer questions on this when the Senedd returns I would be happy to do so," said Mr Gething.