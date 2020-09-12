Have you ever wanted to have a good old nose around some of Newport's most expensive homes?

From film locations to badminton courts, farm land to sauna's these properties have it all if you're lucky enough to afford it.

With a variety of top independent schools nearby, such as Rougemont School and close links to Cardiff and London - Newport is the ideal place for wealthy families looking to splash the cash.

Here are the most expensive homes for sale on Zoopla:

£1,400,000

Five-bed semi-detached house

Fields Park Avenue - NP20

This Grade II listed Victorian 'gentleman's residence' is conveniently located on the west side of Newport.

Using local stone and skilled masonry the gothic facade of this property really takes your breath away.

There is also a large landscaped garden that wraps around the property to envelope it throughout the seasons.

The property has been carefully restored by the current owners who have taken their time to ensure the home oozes functional decadence.

Ideally suited to the modern family, this home preserves its original Victorian charm and grandeur yet maintains a contemporary feel.

The kitchen is a real blast from the past and if it wasn't for the modern appliances you could believe this was an original image.

Respecting the building's Victorian heritage throughout, the kitchen show true understanding of the history of the home and the functionality of this space.

Unsurprisingly this somewhat spooky property has featured in Sherlock, Dr Who, Casualty and other programmes.

£1,300,000

Six-bed detached house

Fields Park Road - NP20

This large contemporary home is positioned on an exclusive and sought after gated community in the Fields Park area of the City.

This new build pays homage to local architecture whilst creating a striking position through its use of shape and texture.

The experimental nature of this house is epitomised by the vast oak staircase as you enter the propery.

Similar to that of Hogwarts moving staircase in the Harry Potter films, this staircase is fun, creative and imaginative.

This mood continues through the rest of the home which is described as contemporary, light, luxurious and an ideal family home.

For more information, visit Zoopla.

£874,950

Five-bed detached house

Ridgeway - NP20

This huge family home has been on the market since January despite its prestigious location and high spec renovation.

Throughout the property the current owners have been bold with their design choices and incorporated high-end finishes in every room, including LED lighting.

A home built for the other half, not only does this property have a sauna but there is also an extensive badminton court as well as an annexe with office space at the basement level.

Approached by a large gated driveway this home offers the owners privacy, functionality and luxury all-in-one.

For just under one million pounds, a wealthy buyer could have money left over to really put their stamp on this property.

To contact the agent or for more information, visit Zoopla.

£780,000

Three bed farmhouse

Caerleon - NP18

This traditional three-bedroom farmhouse is situated amongst 10 acres of agricultural land on a site of significant historic importance.

With multiple outbuildings this property boasts potential and the right buyer could stand to make a lot of money if they maximised the land.

The property itself is well-maintained and has been in the same family for generations.

Albeit slightly bland, the interior of the home is classic and understated whilst being ready to move in.

With three good sized bedrooms and plenty of space to entertain, this is a great working family home with bags of potential.

This property is nestled in a village centre location yet has great access to the M4 and is close to the Celtic Manor Resort.

£695,000

Seven-bedroom semi-detached house

Stow Park Avenue - NP20

This large seven bedroom house is ready to move in to and has been well maintained by its current owners.

The garden is plain and easy to maintain with a large portion being taken up for parking.

Oozing charm and fun, this property would be great for a wealthy young family who enjoy entertaining.

The property boasts a range of period features throughout, including the original spiral staircase, grand fireplaces and ceiling roses.

The current owners have blended modern living with traditional design but there is still plenty of room for a new buyer to put their mark on this property.

The property has seven good-sized bedrooms as well as plenty of living space, with a large balcony to the rear of the property which is ideal for al-fresco dining in the summer.

Which property is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.