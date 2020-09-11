THE First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford will today confirm changes to the rules on meeting people indoors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Wales.
The changes come as parts of Wales have seen an increase in cases of the virus linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.
From Monday, a new limit of six people will be introduced on the number of people who can meet indoors at any one time.
READ MORE:
All six must belong to the same extended household group.
There will be no change to the current rules, which allow up to four households to form an exclusive extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.
These changes will not apply in Caerphilly County Borough Council area, where local restrictions have been introduced, including a suspension on extended households meeting indoors, to control a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and protect public health.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment