THE number of people who can meet indoors at any one time in Wales will be limited to six from Monday, September 14 - and all six must belong to the same extended household group.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will confirm the change to the rules on people meeting indoors later today.
The aim is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Wales, parts of which have seen an increase in cases of the virus linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.
There will be no change to current rules allowing up to four households to form an exclusive extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.
It has already been announced that social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England, also from Monday.
But in Caerphilly County Borough, where a local lockdown is currently under way, a suspension on extended households meeting indoors will continue.
The number of coronavirus cases across Caerphilly since the pandemic began has rose above 1,000 yesterday after a further 34 were confirmed.
And almost a quarter of all cases in the area have been confirmed by Public Health Wales in the last two weeks.