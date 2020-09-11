A GWENT pub has been closed down for a “flagrant disregard of the law” after it was caught by police serving alcohol and food several times during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cwmbran’s Castell-y-Bwch was found to have persistently breached Covid-19 regulations while pubs and bars across Wales were not allowed to open.

Torfaen Council’s public protection service said it worked closely with other businesses to help them control the risks associated with coronavirus.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

However, they have revealed that a “small minority have shown a flagrant disregard for the law, putting their customers and staff at risk”.

MORE NEWS

On May 6, Gwent Police visited the Henllys pub and found people eating and drinking there in breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020 that were in place at the time.

Cwmbran’s Castell-y-Bwch pub. Picture: Google

This resulted in the council issuing the pub with a prohibition notice on the following day.

But later that day a police officer visited the pub again and saw people drinking with no social distancing taking place.

Further inspections were carried out on June 2 and June 12 and again evidence was found of people buying food and drink at the pub.

Councillor Giles Davies, chairman of Torfaen’s licensing committee, said: “The council seeks to work with businesses to help them comply with the rules.

“However, where offences are identified that put the public at unacceptable risk, tough action will be taken.

“We hope this case makes other businesses think twice about ignoring the rules.

“We would like to thank Gwent Police for their support with this case.”