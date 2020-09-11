WITH the coronavirus pandemic causing stress and anxiety for many, a six-year-old boy from Rogerstone has taken it upon himself to bring a little sunshine into people's lives.

Reuben Carr has been making his own homemade butterflies and has been selling them to raise money for the nearby Tregwilym Lodge Nursing and Residential Home.

The Jubilee Park School pupil has been selling the butterflies on a stall, encouraging people to ‘spread their wings and fly’.

Some of the butterflies made and sold by Reuben

Mum Rachel said: “At school they were talking about entrepreneurs and how to help the community.

“He came home and said he wanted to raise money for a good cause to make people happy.

“He has the biggest heart and loves being creative. He’s a sensitive boy who genuinely cares about people and asks questions.”

Reuben had asked his mother about Tregwilym Lodge previously and she'd explained it was a care home for older people which had faced issues due to coronavirus, which is what inspired him to choose them.

The creative kid used used filter paper, felt pens and craft wire to fashion 20 butterflies - all while regularly washing his hands and sanitizing his work station.

(Reuben creating butterflies to sell)

He set up a stall, observing social distancing, outside his house and his mother shared the news on social media.

“We had a huge response from people," added Ms Carr.

"The butterflies were £1 each, but many people donated more - Reuben was overwhelmed, he couldn’t believe how many people wanted them and we had to make much more.”

READ MORE:

The young entrepreneur made and sold around 80 butterflies in total to family, friends, residents and staff members from his school.

(Reuben manning his butterfly selling stall in Rogerstone)

“Reuben was really excited to do something for the community,” said Ms Carr.

“He said to me at the time ‘I can’t believe so many people wanted to buy them.'

“We still have a few orders to give to people, but he’s raised more than £130 for Tregwilym Lodge.

“I’m sure Reuben would love to say a big thank you to everyone for coming together and raising so much money.”

Ms Carr has e-mailed the care home on how best to get the money to them and is awaiting their reply.