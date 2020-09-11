THE recipient of the ‘Good Samaritan’ accolade and overall winner of last year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, Lowri Hawkins, is a shining example of the inspirational people the event seeks to celebrate. Sue Bradley discovers the latest chapter in her remarkable story.

Lowri Hawkins can’t change the past, but she’s determined something positive will come out of the harrowing experiences of her early teenage years.

By the age of 13 she was in care, addicted to drugs, seriously underweight and pregnant by a man more than twice her age, leading her to undergo an abortion.

Lowri, who has waived her right to anonymity, spent her early years living in a number of foster and care homes in Newport. She met the man who made her pregnant when she and a friend were hanging around outside a shop, asking customers to buy them alcohol.

“I was 12 at the time,” she says. “I asked him if he would get us some drinks and he said he would if I gave him my telephone number.”

Lowri’s early experiences of the police had stemmed from the times when she had been reported as a ‘missing person’, during which she says she was made to feel that she was wasting officers’ time, but she also developed a positive relationship with DS Emma Coopey while attending an anti-drugs programme, and it was to her that she opened up about the grooming and sexual exploitation she had suffered.

“She was amazing; if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have got through it,” says Lowri, whose testimony resulted in her abuser being sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which he served around half in custody. “Speaking about what had happened was hard and at first I didn’t know whether to do it.”

Now 21, Lowri has a settled home, a partner and young daughter and is determined to use her early experiences to help others in similar situations.

To this end she’s met with newly-qualified police officers to talk about what happened to her in the hope it will help them to know how best to deal with girls in similar situations.

“I tell them my story,” she explains. “I hope it gives them a different point of view. I want to put an end to the stigma surrounding this kind of thing.

“Initially I didn’t come forward to report what had happened: I was too scared.”

Currently Lowri is studying health and social care at college and wants to go on to become a social worker.

“I can relate to how people in care are feeling: I have been in that person’s shoes,” she says.

“I want to help girls in the situation that I was in, to help them see there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lowri was unable to attend the 2019 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent event, so it was a proud DS Coopey who collected both awards on her behalf.

The Pride of Gwent 2019 overall winner is Lowri Hawkins, Mark Cadwallader from the University of Wales presents the award to Det Sgt Emma Coppey who receives the award on behalf of Lowri. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told I had won the Good Samaritan and overall award,” says Lowri. “It was very emotional and it was wonderful to be recognised in this way. I hope my story will be an inspiration to other young people: no matter what start you have you can still make a change.”

