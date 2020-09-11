South Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images of bridge, as this selection demonstrates. There are plenty of other pictures from around Gwent to enjoy by visiting Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Iconic: Sunrise over the Transporter Bridge by Roger Fuller
Glimpse: A secret garden filled with wildlife at Beechwood Park, Newport, taken by Daniel Jones
Newport: An atmospheric picture of the Town Bridge taken by Mark Vrettos
View: Jim Cousins took this picture looking over to the Prince of Wales Bridge
Sunrise: At Goldcliff looking up Severn estuary towards Prince of Wales bridge captured by Paul Joy
Old: The bridge at Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, by Lindsay Jayne