A DRINK driver has been banned from driving after crashing into a tree.
The man was arrested in July by Gwent Police officers in Monmouthshire.
He had crashed his car into a tree on the A465 at Pandy.
He was arrested and failed to provide a sample for analysis.
Appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court, the man from the Hereford area, was banned from driving for 29 months.
He was also ordered to attend a rehabilitation scheme and fined £250.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Monmouthshire Officers said: "The offender in this incident attended Newport Magistrates' where he was banned from driving for 29 months, ordered to a rehabilitation scheme and fined £250."
Gwent Police is continuing to warn members of the public that it is always unacceptable to get behind the wheel while under the influence.
Drivers risk up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.
Anyone who causes a death while driving under the influence faces up to 14 years in prison.
Anyone with concerns about drink driving or witnesses any such incidents should call 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Incidents can also be reported via Gwent Police’s social media accounts or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.