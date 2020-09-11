FACEMASKS will be compulsory in shops in Wales from Monday.

First minister Mark Drakeford will announce the changes later today.

Face coverings must be worn in shops and enclosed spaces in Wales.

The change comes as 20 people in every 100,000 now have coronavirus in Wales.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "Today for the first time we will go to a point where 20 people in 100,000 are suffering from coronavirus in Wales.

"That is the threshold we use for people to have to quarantine coming back into the UK.

"And having reached that today, we will be making the use of face coverings mandatory in shops and in closed public spaces in Wales."

Previously facemasks had not been compulsory in Wales.

Health minister Vaughan Gething previously said there would be no change to facemask rules in the country after they were made compulsory for people in Caerphilly following local lockdown.

He said: "The transmission rates in Caerphilly are very different.

"Areas where social distancing is less likely, such as in shops, people in Caerphilly will be required to wear a face mask.

"When we saw a steady fall over the summer months, we did not have mandatory face coverings in Wales.

"It was still falling because people were following the rules, therefore it was not necessary.

"The problem we have in Caerphilly is that people are not social distancing, therefore they are necessary.

"We are addressing the specific problems we see."

The number of people who can meet indoors at any one time in Wales will also be limited to six from Monday.

All six must belong to the same extended household group.

The aim is to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Wales, parts of which have seen an increase in cases of the virus linked to people meeting and socialising with others indoors but without social distancing.

There will be no change to current rules allowing up to four households to form an exclusive extended household in Wales, and no change to the rules on meeting outdoors.

But in Caerphilly County Borough a suspension on extended households meeting indoors will continue.

The number of coronavirus cases across Caerphilly since the pandemic began has rose above 1,000 yesterday after a further 34 were confirmed.

And almost a quarter of all cases in the area have been confirmed by Public Health Wales in the last two weeks.