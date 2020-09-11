POLICE will have the power to enforce new facemask rules in Wales.

First minister Mark Drakeford will announce that facemasks must be worn in shops and enclosed public spaces later today.

The changes will come into force on Monday.

Mr Drakeford confirmed that police would have the power to ensure people are abiding by the new guidelines.

Speaking to the BBC he said: "There will be fixed penalty fines for people who do not wear them, and police will be able to issue them.

"However, that will be the last resort and not the first resort."

READ MORE:

He added that the Welsh Government is relying on “people’s own sense of responsibility and good judgment” in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “The more people you meet, the closer you are to them, the more time you spend in their company, the more likely it is that this virus will spread.

“Meeting at a social distance in the open air does not pose those risks.

“What we want to persuade people to do is to eliminate the more risky behaviours that we know in parts of Wales are definitely contributing to an upsurge in the disease.”