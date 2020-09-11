FACEMASKS will need to be worn in shops, train stations and other enclosed spaces in Wales from Monday - but not in offices.

Mark Drakeford, first minister, confirmed that workplaces were exempt from new facemask rules.

The change to guidance on facemasks will be announced later today and will come into force on Monday.

People will be required to wear face coverings in shops and enclosed public spaces.

Mr Drakeford explained what that included.

Speaking to the BBC he said: "We do not mean offices and places of work, but we do mean things like railway stations.

"It is already mandatory to wear a facemask on public transport such as a train, but previously you wouldn't have had to wear one in the station.

"It will not be necessary to wear a covering in the station as well as the train. This applies to places like shopping centres as well."

The first minister said it wasn't a decision that was taken lightly, but that evidence made the Welsh Government feel it was necessary.

READ MORE:

He added: "We are trying to take these decisions where they will have the biggest impact.

"Today for the first time since things started to improve, we are back with 20 cases per 100,000 people in Wales.

"We have reached a threshold now where we think it is time to take precautionary steps to clampdown on the spread.

"We are using all of the evidence we have available to make these decisions.

"We do not want to restrict freedoms unless we are certain we have reached the point where it is necessary."

Wales will be the last part of the UK to introduce mandatory face coverings in shops and Mr Drakeford described them as a “two-edged sword”.

“We know that some people who wear face coverings behave more riskily than if they weren’t wearing them,” he said.

“There’s quite a lot of very good behavioural science evidence that demonstrates for some people wearing a face covering appears to act as though it conferred immunity on them, and they behave more riskily than they would otherwise.

“The act of taking off and on a face covering, if you don’t do it properly, can be more risky than not wearing one.”