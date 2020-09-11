EMERGENCY services were called to Maindee in Newport this morning after an elderly woman was injured.
The incident occurred on Chepstow Road in the city and no vehicles are thought to have been involved.
Gwent Police were on the scene, along with paramedics and an ambulance.
READ MORE:
The woman, in her 80s, had sustained a head injury after falling. She was taken to hospital by the Wales Ambulance Service.
Due to the incident all Chepstow Road bus services were diverted via Harrow Road, Corporation Road and Wharf Road in both directions.
They have since returned to normal.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment