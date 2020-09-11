GWENT Police are appealing for help to find a Newport man who skipped a court appearance.
Lawrence Henson, 27, was due to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 7.
He was charged with money laundering, assault and possession of drugs.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for information to find 27-year-old Lawrence Henson from the Newport area.
"A warrant was issued by Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 7th September, after Henson failed to appear after being charged with money laundering, assault and possession of drugs.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 2000240443, to DM us on our Facebook or Twitter pages, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."