A FAMILY broke into a taxi office and caused nearly £12,000 of damage after trashing it in a revenge attack against one of the owners.

Dennis Morgan, 41, and his sons, Nathan Morgan, 21, and Ashley Morgan, 19, were caught on CCTV smashing up Town Taxis’ headquarters in Newport.

The city’s crown court heard how Nathan Morgan had moved into a flat above the taxi office and was upset about the standard of the accommodation.

He had argued with one of the co-owners of the taxi firm, Mohammed Iqbal, at Caxton Place and called his father.

Dennis Morgan turned up with Ashley Morgan and two unidentified men in a red Ford Fiesta and they forced their way into the empty office.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said: “This was a revenge attack. There was intention to cause serious damage in a gang.

“There was significant loss to the owner. It was wanton vandalism.

“They damaged a CCTV camera and computer monitors and a fire extinguisher was discharged.

“Ashley Morgan looked at a CCTV camera and stuck up his finger in a menacing manner before he used a screwdriver to smash it.

“The incident lasted a few minutes and they left in the Ford Fiesta.”

Dennis Morgan, and Nathan Morgan, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, and Ashley Morgan, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, admitted burglary and criminal damage.

The offences took place on May 19, 2019.

The court heard how Ashley Morgan is serving a four-and-a-half-year custodial sentence at a young offender institution for 18 drug, driving and dishonesty offences.

Stephen Thomas, representing Nathan Morgan, said his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

His barrister added: “He takes full responsibility for having initiated this offending.

“He was upset and exaggerated the situation to his parents. He has significant difficulties.

“It was his first attempt at independent living and it ended disastrously.”

Eugene Egan, for Dennis Morgan, said: “His temper got the better of him and he acted completely out of proportion.”

He said the defendant was a man who had worked in the building trade and for Amazon.

Scott Bowen, mitigating for Ashley Morgan, said: “He acted in a manner that he is ashamed of.

“He was pretty much out of control during this part of his life

“I would ask the court to give him full credit for his guilty pleas.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Nathan Morgan: “You became aggressive about the quality of the flat.”

He jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and complete a 21-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Williams said to Dennis Morgan: “I have read your pre-sentence report and I accept that you are ashamed for what you have done.”

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and told he must complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme.

Ashley Morgan was jailed for 12 months which will run concurrently with his current prison term.

All three defendants will have to pay a £140 victim surcharge.