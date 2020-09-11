THIRTY new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in locked down Caerphilly county borough today - along with 10 more in Newport - among 133 across Wales.
There have now been 267 new cases confirmed across Caerphilly in the past two weeks, according to Public Health Wales, and 52 in Newport.
The cases per 100,000 population for the past week in Caerphilly stands at 96.6, still one of the highest in the UK.
The case rate per 100,000 population in Newport for the past week is 29.1.
According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 19,064, and this is the fourth day in succession that more than 100 cases have been confirmed Wales-wide.
On a lightly brighter note, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Wales for a week.
READ MORE:
- Facemasks to be compulsory in Wales in shops and indoor spaces
- Covidiot pub: Council to shut Cwmbran's Castell-y-Bwch
- Indoor gatherings in Wales limited to six people from Monday
Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
Caerphilly - 30
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 23
Newport - 10
Flintshire - eight
Wrexham - seven
Neath Port Talbot - six
Swansea - six
Carmarthenshire - five
Powys - five
Unknown location - five
Denbighshire - four
Bridgend - four
Merthyr Tydfil - four
Torfaen - three
Gwynedd - three
Cardiff - three
Vale of Glamorgan - two
Pembrokeshire - two
Blaenau Gwent - one
Conwy - one
Resident outside Wales - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment