THIRTY new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in locked down Caerphilly county borough today - along with 10 more in Newport - among 133 across Wales.

There have now been 267 new cases confirmed across Caerphilly in the past two weeks, according to Public Health Wales, and 52 in Newport.

The cases per 100,000 population for the past week in Caerphilly stands at 96.6, still one of the highest in the UK.

The case rate per 100,000 population in Newport for the past week is 29.1.

According to Public Health Wales, the total number of cases recorded in Wales during the pandemic now stands at 19,064, and this is the fourth day in succession that more than 100 cases have been confirmed Wales-wide.

On a lightly brighter note, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Wales for a week.

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Caerphilly - 30

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 23

Newport - 10

Flintshire - eight

Wrexham - seven

Neath Port Talbot - six

Swansea - six

Carmarthenshire - five

Powys - five

Unknown location - five

Denbighshire - four

Bridgend - four

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Torfaen - three

Gwynedd - three

Cardiff - three

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Conwy - one

Resident outside Wales - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.