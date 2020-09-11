TRAVEL firm Jet2 have suspended more flights and holidays to a number of popular destinations across Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the airline and holiday company announced that flights and holidays to Crete and Zante (Zakynthos) in Greece would be suspended for the rest of the summer season.

The details come days after the firm took the decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Canary Islands (which include Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote) up to and including September 26.

What have Jet2 said about travel to destinations in Greece?

A spokesperson told us: “Due to the latest government travel advice, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend package holidays to Crete (Heraklion and Chania) and Zante (Zakynthos) for the rest of Summer 2020.

"Customers already in these destinations can continue to enjoy their holidays and we will be in touch regarding flights back to the UK.

"We are obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations.

"Where package holiday customers are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised for how we have been looking after them, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund, and we are contacting customers to discuss these options.

"We will continue flights to these destinations up to and including September 20, and flight-only customers can still travel should they wish. We have also developed the following options for flight-only customers:

For flight-only customers yet to depart, but who are due to return to the UK before September 20, they can amend with no admin fee.

For flight-only customers yet to depart, but who are due to return to the UK after 20th September, they can amend with no admin fee or receive a full cash refund.

For flight-only customers who are already in resort, but are due to travel back after September 20, we will cancel and refund the cost of their original inbound flights, and customers can book another flight should they wish. On the occasion where there is an increased cost, customers can get in touch with us with their booking information and any difference in cost between the original and new fares will be refunded.

“We can assure our customers and partners in Crete and Zante that we remain completely committed to these fantastic destinations.

"Bookings for next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best – working with hoteliers and our partners to make sure our customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays."