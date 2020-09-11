TWO of Blaenavon Town Council's popular Christmas events have been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Both the annual switch on of the town's Christmas lights and the Christmas Market have been called off.
The Town Council have confirmed there will still be Christmas lights in Blaenavon this year, however there will not be a public switch on due to limitations on social gatherings.
Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Alan Jones said: “We were looking forward to hosting our second Christmas Market, which was going to be much bigger and more exciting than last year’s. And the lighting ceremony is always a popular event.
“However, as the Covid-19 restrictions have lasted longer than anyone could have anticipated, it’s inevitable that events on this scale are not going to be allowed. The town will still look festive, with the lights definitely being put up and on.
“We’re as disappointed as our residents will be, but hope that the situation improves enough in 2021 for us to plan to come back with a bang next Christmas.”